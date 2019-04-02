Officials investigating body found in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, OK (KFDA) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Texas County today.
According to Texas County Sheriff Matt Boley, a call about a body came in about 9:00 a.m.
Details are hard to come by as the investigation unwinds, but the call sent law enforcement to the northeast part of the county in the Oklahoma Panhandle in a rural area.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also working on this case.
This is a developing story, and we will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.