National Weather Service campaign to encourage severe weather preparedness

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The National Weather Service is inviting everyone to take a selfie tomorrow for their #SafePlaceSelfie campaign in effort to encourage extreme weather preparedness.
The NWS is encouraging the public to know ahead of time where their safe place is located in the event of extreme weather by taking a selfie in a designated safe place and using #SafePlaceSelfie.
“Spend a few minutes going to that safe place, take a selfie and share over social media using the #SafePlaceSelfie hashtag," said Trevor Boucher, forecaster at the Las Vegas Weather Forecast Office. "This campaign keeps it simple, while making a paramount preparedness action fun and interactive. And most importantly, we can see it working.”
The NWS suggests participants to think about hazards in their area where they would need to know where safe places are found.
#SafePlaceSelfie will be on April 3 and everyone is encouraged to post their selfie at 11:11 a.m. local time.
