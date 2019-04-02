Goose evades capture, treatment despite being impaled by arrow

FALL RIVER, MA (WJAR/CNN) - Animal control officers in Massachusetts are working to catch a goose that was hit by an arrow.
The goose has managed to elude capture despite being impaled.
There's concern that the goose’s wound may be infected.
The animal is still able to walk, swim and fly a bit as one end of the arrow protrudes from one side of its body, the fluorescent green end sticking out from the other side.
“There’s a lot of cushioning there, so I can’t tell if it’s superficial or if it’s deep,” said Amber Piva, a volunteer at a local wildlife rehab center trying to rescue the animal.
The wildlife center is willing to do surgery on the goose.
Piva has been trying to catch the bird for several days.
“Bread, today a net, towels, just trying to get close enough to him, but he’s smart,” she said on her different techniques to seduce the animal.
Animal control officers have also tried various methods since last week.
It appears that the bird was recently shot with the arrow, an officer with the river animal control said.
Hunting season for Canadian geese ends by mid-February in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
"If he doesn't get attention, then his wound, if It’s not already, will become infected," Piva said.
Copyright 2019 WJAR via CNN. All rights reserved.