CNS Pantex to invest in local nonprofits with new community grants

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Consolidated Nuclear Security’s Pantex Community Investment Fund is investing in nonprofits in the Panhandle thanks to a new round of employee-directed community grants.
A CNS advisory committee will prioritize submissions from organizations in area counties to determine distribution of the funds. These counties include Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hutchinson, Moore, Oldham, Potter, Randall and Swisher.
“We value opportunity to invest in organizations that are dedicated to improving the lives of people in Amarillo and across the Panhandle,” said Jason Bohne, CNS Senior Director of Communications. “The engagement of Pantex employees, in collaboration with the Amarillo Area Foundation, has led to meaningful giving that is making a difference.”
With grants from 2019, CNS will have donated more than $745,000 to area nonprofits since 2015 through the Amarillo Area Foundation.
Applications for the next round of giving are due by April 26 at 12:00 p.m. and organizations selected by the committee will be based on the following funding preferences and priorities: Basic needs, child and family development, education, community development, financial literacy, and health and wellness.
Organizations will be notified if they are moving forward through the grant process by early June and recipients will be announced in early July.
Instructions on how to register in the Spectrum portal can be found online here.
