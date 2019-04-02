Ceremony to honor fallen veterans at Panhandle War Memorial

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A ceremony on Wednesday, April 3 will salute forgotten heroes before a procession leaves Thursday, April 4 to take their remains to a final resting place.
The event will start at 5:00 p.m. at the Panhandle War Memorial located at South Georgia Street and I-27.
A Huey helicopter will fly over the ceremony, and Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner will speak as well.
According to a news release, Patriot Guard riders and law enforcement will escort the remains that were never claimed to the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio where the ashes will find a permanent home.
