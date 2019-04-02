BSA planning to build a new Harrington Cancer Center

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - BSA says it’s in the planning stages of a new Harrington Cancer Center that will focus on providing specialized services to cancer patients locally.
The new center will be on the southeast corner of Wallace Boulevard and Coulter Street.
“Our move to a new cancer hospital is to also bring state-of-the-art cancer care for the market, where we can offer a better quality of cancer care that’s more concentrated to the cancer that a person can have, in a shorter time period,” said Lorenzo Olivarez, CFO of BSA Health System in Amarillo.
The new center will allow patients to receive the specialized services they need locally, instead of having to travel out of town.
“It can be more specific, it can be more focused to attract that type of need from outside the market to into Amarillo, as opposed to them going to MD Anderson or going outside of our market,” said Olivarez.
On Tuesday afternoon, Amarillo’s city council approved a Chapter 380 Economic Development agreement to help BSA move forward with its project.
“It’s going to allow them to receive a property tax rebate that can offset some of their construction costs and what they’re going through for their project,” said Andrew Freeman, Director of Planning & Development Services for the City of Amarillo. “They’re also competing nationwide with all of Ardent Health Services hospitals. There’s 30 hospitals in that system, so hopefully this incentive will get them to the top of the line of their capital request to get that project up and off the ground here in Amarillo, sooner than it may have without.”
Freeman says for an agreement like this, the city analyzes the creation and retention of new jobs and salaries, in hopes to increase wages across Amarillo.
“There’s 70 jobs that they’ll be able to retain and also add 7 new ones with the couple of doctor hire salaries,” said Freeman. “Part of that is the new $600,000 payroll, that will go with the current $12 million payroll.”
BSA and the City of Amarillo have also been working with the Potter County Commissioners’ Court for a similar agreement.
The Commissioners’ Court will make its decision next Monday.
