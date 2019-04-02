BSA planning to build a new Harrington Cancer Center

“It’s going to allow them to receive a property tax rebate that can offset some of their construction costs and what they’re going through for their project,” said Andrew Freeman, Director of Planning & Development Services for the City of Amarillo. “They’re also competing nationwide with all of Ardent Health Services hospitals. There’s 30 hospitals in that system, so hopefully this incentive will get them to the top of the line of their capital request to get that project up and off the ground here in Amarillo, sooner than it may have without.”