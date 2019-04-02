2 behind bars after Carson County drug bust

CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Two people are behind bars after DPS officials say a traffic stop led troopers to find more than 30 pounds of drugs in Carson County on Monday.
Around 5:30 p.m., DPS officials say a trooper stopped a car traveling east on I-40 for a traffic violation.
A DPS canine was called to the traffic stop and alerted officials to drugs in the car.
DPS officials say the trooper then found THC products, vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana and a plastic-wrapped bundle of fentanyl in the trunk.
The driver, 26-year-old Wanda Smith, and passenger, 25-year-old Lakayla Walker, were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Both Smith and Walker have been booked into the Carson County Jail.
