Amarillo officials responding to incident at RV park near Lakeside, shots fired

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department officials are responding to an incident at an RV park near Lakeside where shots have been fired.
The APD Critical Incident Response Team arrived at the RV Park at 900 S. Lakeside this evening where officials said shots have been fired from inside an RV at the location.
Traffic has been blocked on Lakeside between SE 3rd Avenue and IH-40 and APD is asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.
NewsChannel 10 crews are at the scene.
This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.