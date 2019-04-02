Amarillo ISD in need of school bus drivers

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD is facing a shortage of school bus drivers.
Currently, the district has 77 routes but only 71 drivers to fill those routes.
“I think because the economy is doing so well and there’s so many jobs available right now that we do see a lot of people who are moving from job to job,” said Camillia Johnston, Director of Auxiliary Personnel for Amarillo ISD. “That is playing a part into the fact that we have a shortage and that we continue to have a shortage. I think that’s something that a lot of people are experiencing right now, across town.”
The school district has a contract with Apple Bus, who has sent corporate representatives to work with the local office to retrain and recruit.
Apple Bus provides and pays for the training and the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) test for applicants.
“They’ve also trained one of their trainers to be a DPS representative,” said Johnston. “That person can administer the test. So, hopefully the applicants don’t have to wait 30 days before they can get that CDL test in.”
As the school district awaits additional bus drivers, its combined routes and has bus drivers doing multiple routes, as well as seeking help from school personnel who are properly licensed.
“We did reach out to some of our coaches with an opportunity to do some in-town routes,” said Johnston “Those coaches who do have the CDL have that opportunity as well. I will say that we’ve had a few buses arrive late, but that’s not uncommon. We’ve managed to get everyone where they need to be."
The school district currently has four people who are in training but is always taking applicants.
If you’d like to apply, you can do so directly through the Apple Bus website.
“Bus drivers need to be 21 years of age or older,” said Johnston. “They need to have a valid driver’s license. They don’t have to have the CDL, but we will train them to get that. Be able to pass a background check and a drug test.”
Apple Bus is also offering a sign on bonus to those who apply and are accepted.
