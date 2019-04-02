Amarillo community members service the High Plains Food Bank’s garden

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Now that it is spring, the High Plains Food Bank is beginning to prepare its garden and on Tuesday, organizations across the community volunteered and put on their gloves to work.
“Today we have half the team working on our compost lot, turning compost piles, getting the compost ready for spring garden," said Justin Young the Director of Nutrition Education. "And then the other half is doing a bunch of cardboard and mulch to lay down in our pathways and make them look nice and clean and give us some weed protection.”
Amarillo ISD AmeriCorps Students, Home Instruction for Pre-Schoolers and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program spent Tuesday morning working together on the service project.
“AmeriCorps, we are literacy tutors and we go to all different elementary schools, and we just work to get kids on level," said AISD AmeriCorps volunteer Kortney England. "Americorps is about helping the community in whatever way we can; literacy, helping kids with literacy is just part of it. So it is important that we get out there and make it known that we are not just here for the community. We are here for the community all over the place.”
Over 40 AISD AmeriCorps volunteers worked for three hours in hopes of making a difference in the garden.
“For service we come out and work at different locations like Snack Pak 4 Kids, the garden and the High Plains Food Bank,” said AISD AmeriCorps volunteer Sydney McColl.
Although each volunteer is giving back, Young believes they are also gaining knowledge about the community.
“I think anybody, any chance you get to give back its beneficial for you. You get to learn what needs there are in the community and just the value of hard work and the value of giving back to others,” said Young.
The High Plains Food Bank garden is encouraging the community to volunteer on Saturday, April 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
To sign up as a volunteer, click here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.