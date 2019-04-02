Agencies in Hall County to host pet vaccination clinics

HALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Two fire departments in Hall County will be hosting pet vaccination clinics after four confirmed cases of rabies in the county.
The Memphis Fire Department will be hosting a pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 6 at the fire station from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Vaccines include rabies, parvovirus, rattlesnake and more. Prices for vaccines vary but can be found on the City of Memphis Animal Shelter Facebook page. City tags will be free for pets who receive a rabies vaccination.
The Turkey Volunteer Fire Department will host an emergency rabies clinic at the fire station on April 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Rabies vaccines will be $10 per animal.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.