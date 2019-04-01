WT Baseball splits the series with Angelo State in Canyon

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Buff Baseball hosted #11 Angelo State at Wilder Park in Canyon this weekend.
The Buffs started out strong Friday with a 12-1 win over the Rams in Game 1, but Saturday they could not get their bats going.
WT lost both games of the double header- the first 5-0, and the second 16-1.
On Sunday, they turned things around and Zach Dixon shut out ASU on the mound to remain undefeated on the season. The Buffs took that game 4-0.
WT Baseball is back in action in Portales next weekend against Eastern New Mexico.
