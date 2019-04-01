Warmer start to April

We are seeing rain and snow showers across the area this morning with chilly temps in the 20′s and 30′s. Skies will gradually clear throughout the day turning mostly sunny. Temps will warm into the 60′s this afternoon. Temps will continue to warm into the 70′s this week. We will see dry and sunny conditions through the work week. Breezy winds will leave us with high fire danger on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms may be possible by Friday night into Saturday.