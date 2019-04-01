Tx DPS troopers seize $225,000 worth of meth during traffic stop in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper seized more than $225,000 worth of meth during a traffic stop on Friday in Carson County.
On March 29, a state trooper stopped Carlos Arana-Solis on I-40 in Carson County for speeding.
The trooper said he noticed indicators of possible criminal activity and was consented to search the vehicle.
During the search, the trooper said he found five bundles of a white crystalline substance weighing five-pounds, which later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Arana-Solis said he did not know anything about the drugs and had only owned the vehicle for about two months after purchasing it from his landlord.
After searching the suspect’s phone, officials found text messages that were consistent with narcotics deliverers.
Arana-Solis was booked into the Carson County Jail. Troopers believe the drugs were being transported from Arizona to Alabama.
