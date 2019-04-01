Texans across the state join forces to clear Texas roadsides of trash

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - You can be a part of improving Texas roadsides by signing up for TxDOT’s Don’t Mess with Texas Trash Off event.
The Texas Department of Transportation encourages Texans to volunteer and clear Texas roadsides of trash on April 6th.
The trash off is the single largest one-day cleanup event in the state and anyone can volunteer.
The program is part of TxDOT’s litter prevention program, which includes Don’t Mess with Texas, Adopt-a-Highway, and Keep Texas Beautiful.
Sign up at Keep Texas Beautiful or call 1-800-CLEAN-TX.
If you’re part of an Adopt-a-Highway group, contact your district AAH Coordinator at (806) 356-3294.
