Registration open for Kids, Inc. spring sports
Source: Kids Inc.
By Britt Snipes | April 1, 2019 at 2:37 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 2:37 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Registration is now open online for Kids, Inc. spring sports.

Registration is open for soccer, t-ball, outdoor flag football, spring volleyball and coach pitch softball.

Details for each sport are listed below:

  • Spring outdoor soccer: Pre-K through 5th grade, games begin May 18, cost to sign-up is $78
  • T-Ball: Pre-K through kindergarten, games begin May 13, cost to sign-up is $58
  • Outdoor flag football: Kindergarten through 6th grade, games begin May 18, cost to sign-up is $73
  • Spring volleyball: 2nd grade through 6th grade, games begin May 13, cost to sign-up is $78
  • Coach pitch softball: Kindergarten through 2nd grade, games begin May 14, cost to sign-up is $58

You can register for spring sports online here.

