Registration open for Kids, Inc. spring sports

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Registration is now open online for Kids, Inc. spring sports.
Registration is open for soccer, t-ball, outdoor flag football, spring volleyball and coach pitch softball.
Details for each sport are listed below:
- Spring outdoor soccer: Pre-K through 5th grade, games begin May 18, cost to sign-up is $78
- T-Ball: Pre-K through kindergarten, games begin May 13, cost to sign-up is $58
- Outdoor flag football: Kindergarten through 6th grade, games begin May 18, cost to sign-up is $73
- Spring volleyball: 2nd grade through 6th grade, games begin May 13, cost to sign-up is $78
- Coach pitch softball: Kindergarten through 2nd grade, games begin May 14, cost to sign-up is $58
You can register for spring sports online here.
