NM legislation to increase minimum wage statewide

SANTA FE, NM (KFDA) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law a statewide minimum wage increase, the first since 2009.
Beginning January 1, 2020, employers in New Mexico will be required to pay workers at least $9 an hour, up from $7.50. Over 100,000 New Mexicans are said to benefit from the statewide increase.
In the next three years, the rate will subsequently rise to $10.50 in Jan. 2021, to $11.50 in Jan. 2022 and to $12 beginning Jan. 2023.
“This increase represents progress,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “No New Mexican who works 40 hours a week should live in poverty — period. Costs rise every year, but our minimum wage hadn’t moved in a decade. I’m thrilled to put stagnation behind us. This session, the Legislature sent a clear signal: We will not tolerate poverty wages in New Mexico."
Other representatives echoed Gov. Lujan Grisham’s sentiments.
"I’m glad for the families that need to put food on the table, clothe their children; this will help them. And the step-ups in coming years will help businesses in rural areas get ready for change. This legislation is a good example of compromise at work in Santa Fe,” said Sen. Clemente Sanchez.
The new minimum wage law will also provide for escalating annual raises to the minimum wage for so-called “tipped” employees, reaching $3 an hour beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
