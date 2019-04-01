Newborn calves joining bison herd at Caprock Canyons State Park

QUITAQUE, TX (KFDA) - Park officials expect the number of bison in the state park to grow from 200 to 250 by the end of the calving season.
“These bison have some genetics that are not found in any other bison in the world, makes them really unique scientifically,” said Donald Beard, superintendent of Caprock Canyons State Park. “It’s pretty awesome to have these bison that are free-ranging in the park where you can come and enjoy them in a natural setting, the way they should be.”
While bison can be found in every corner of the Caprock Canyons, Beard said you may not see the newly born calves right away.
After a surge of visitors to the park during spring break, he believes the calves have been hidden away by their protective mothers.
“These moms kind of got nervous with all the people, so they’ve taken them off and now they’re out somewhere just protecting them,” said Beard. “They’re used to people, I mean we get 110,000 visitors a year so they’re used to seeing people. But when we have a long winter with not a lot of people and then boom, spring break hits and we get thousands of people, it sends them into a little bit of shock. So, they want to go off and be by themselves a while.”
The bison also have more than 12,000 acres to roam freely.
“Because their range has been expanded so much and they’re starting to get used to it, they’re taking these babies off somewhere and we haven’t been able to find them yet,” said Beard. “So, they’re out there and one of these days they’ll show up. You’ve got a chance if you’re walking somewhere through the trail system of the park, you may run across a nursery herd of bison with a bunch of babies somewhere out there."
Beard wants to remind visitors to the park this spring and summer to not get too close to the bison, no matter what size, and to respect the land they call home.
“This is their park, it’s a sanctuary for the wild animals. So, just respect the fact that you’re in their habitat and you’re here visiting them,” said Beard. “This is their home.”
