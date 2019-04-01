Meteor spotted in skies of N. Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WCTV/Gray News) - People in the Big Bend area of Florida and South Georgia reported seeing a bright flash between 11:50 and 11:55 p.m. Saturday night, likely caused by a meteor.
The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Tallahassee confirmed the meteor based on the GOES 16 Lightning Mapper.
In the animated GIF, a brief flash can be seen in Taylor County. Another forecast office spotted a closer look on their screens.
This event follows a report of a meteor across several southeastern states Friday morning and another report of a fireball, which was spotted by a Gadsden County business March 22.
