Clovis man sentenced to 6 years for second-degree murder

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis man has been sentenced to the maximum sentence of six-years for a homicide in 2017.
Darryl Turner, 31, of Clovis, was sentenced to the maximum sentence of six years for a homicide that occurred in September of 2017, according to Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb.
The victim, David McDonald, died later that morning from his injuries sustained during the shooting.
A witness identified Turner as the shooter, who was arrested in California and extradited back to New Mexico.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.