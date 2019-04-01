Clovis man sentenced to 6 years for second-degree murder

By Britt Snipes | April 1, 2019 at 4:15 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 4:25 PM

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis man has been sentenced to the maximum sentence of six-years for a homicide in 2017.

Darryl Turner, 31, of Clovis, was sentenced to the maximum sentence of six years for a homicide that occurred in September of 2017, according to Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb.

In September of 2017, Clovis police responded to Plains Regional Medical Center on a report of a shooting victim.

The victim, David McDonald, died later that morning from his injuries sustained during the shooting.

A witness identified Turner as the shooter, who was arrested in California and extradited back to New Mexico.

Turner was found guilty for voluntary manslaughter in February of this year.

