City of Amarillo taking grant applications for murals around the city

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Artists around Amarillo could get the opportunity to leave their mark on the city.
The City of Amarillo is accepting applications to fund murals painted by local artists.
The city is allocating $30,000 for distribution among the four quadrants of the city plus the Central Business District.
Applicants may receive up to half of the cost of their chosen mural in reimbursement for costs of murals around the city.
The grants are only paid after work is completed.
Artists who would like to apply can visit the City of Amarillo website and click on “City Initiatives” or can email muralgrants@amarillo.gov.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.