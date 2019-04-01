Bulls take last home series of the year, Jenuwine breaks NAHL single-season goals record

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Bulls hosted the Ice Rays for the last home series of the regular season.
The weekend started out with Logan Jenuwine breaking an NAHL record that has been standing since 1992. He hit the 56 goal mark with two on Friday night in the Bulls 8-2 win.
Saturday night was a near repeat- except Jenuwine did not score any of the Bulls eight goals in the 8-3 win.
Sunday marked the Bulls final home game of the regular season. The Ice Rays edged them by just one score, 4-3. Jenuwine did add on to his goals tally, scoring 2 more and extending the single season record to 58.
The Bulls will finish the season on the road next weekend at Odessa for a two game series against the Jackalopes.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.