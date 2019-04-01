Bovina boy honored by police after helping to save mother’s life

BOVINA, TX (KFDA) - A boy from Bovina is being named a “Little Hero” after police say he jumped into action during a medical emergency.
The Bovina Police Department Chief Joe Orozco is honoring Jordan Gonzalez for putting his life at risk to help save his mother.
Jordan was riding in a car with his mother when she began to have a seizure while driving.
He jumped from the vehicle and ran for help.
He tried to get back in to stop the vehicle from rolling, but was dragged down the road.
Dina Lara, the woman Jordan asked for help, helped bring him to safety and brought the vehicle to a stop.
No injuries were reported.
