Area organization to host educational sessions on investing

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The West Texas chapter of BetterInvesting will be hosting free educational sessions this week on investing and personal finances.
BetterInvesting is inviting the public to free online and in-person investing classes, as part of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Money Smart Week 2019.
The West Texas chapter will host a two-session event called ‘Be $mart About Mutual Fund$’.
The sessions will be on Tuesday, April 2 and Thursday, April 4 at the Amarillo Public Library, Southwest Branch located at 6801 SW 45th Avenue from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The first session on Tuesday will introduce attendees to the basics of mutual funds, their financial goals, types of funds they have access to and what fund investment goals are.
The second session on Thursday will expand on the first class and discuss the differences of mutual funds and ETFs.
The event is free to the public and attendees will also receive a list of resources to continue their education in financial matters.
