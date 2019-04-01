AMBER ALERT issued for 7-year-old from Carlsbad, NM

CARLSBAD, NM (KCBD) - Carlsbad Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Riley Anderson.
Riley Anderson, a seven-year-old Caucasian female, three feet six inches tall, weighing approximately fifty pounds, with short blonde hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what Riley Anderson is wearing.
Police believe Riley is with Luke Talley who is a 25-year-old Caucasian male, six foot five inches tall, 160 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, and tattoos on both arms. It is believed Luke is driving a 2012 white Silverado displaying yellow license plate with New Mexico registration 608STF.
After police were contacted, a thorough investigation has commenced. Last known location is on Rockin R Road five miles east from US Highway 285 between Carlsbad and Artesia, New Mexico. He is possibly headed to Ruidoso or Cloudcroft, NM. Many details are still unknown and under investigation. However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Riley Anderson.
Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico AMBER ALERT is asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department at (575)-885-2111
