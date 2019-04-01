Amarillo police investigating crash involving motorcycle officer

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a crash involving an APD motorcycle officer.
Around 12:51 p.m., officers were called to a wreck at South Western Street and Hollywood Road.
The officer was stopped at a stop sign on the westbound frontage Road.
When the officer pulled away from the stop sign, police say a 33-year-old woman driving a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire northbound on South Western Street struck the officer’s motorcycle.
An ambulance took the officer to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Sunfire and a 36-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
