Amarillo native hopes to create dynamic ministry as new Wing Chaplain

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - After facing a near-death experience, Amarillo native Chaplain (Maj.) Kevin Humphrey is hoping to create a dynamic, tactical ministry for the 55th Wing Chapel.
Chaplain (Maj.) Kevin Humphrey was born in Amarillo, Texas as the son of a Navy Seabee and served as a drum major in high school.
Humphrey said from a young age that his faith played an important factor in his life.
"I really pursued a relationship with God starting at nine-years-old and the desire and intensity to serve Him continued to grow in my life,” Humphrey said. “At the age of 13, I really felt like God was calling me into the ministry. I surrendered to serve God with my life.”
Humphrey served everywhere from children’s ministry to college ministry, struggling to find his place. He said it wasn’t until he was a pastor at a small church while attending seminary that he realized his purpose.
After September 11, 2001, Humphrey said he was so upset that he was ready to join the military.
"God spoke to me and told me I was to be a chaplain in the military and serve our men and women in uniform,” said Humphrey.
During his career, Humphrey said he faced a near-death experience.
“I deployed to Kandahar Air Force Base, Afghanistan, and experienced intense things,” said Humphrey. “A patient had a body-bourne improvised explosive device and we were all standing next to her when the doctors began yelling ‘clear the room, clear the room. She is wired.’ We cleared the room, but we had to go back and evacuate the hospital.”
Nine moves later, Humphrey eventually found himself at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.
“I get paid to do what I love, few people can say that,” Humphrey said. “So being the wing chaplain at Offutt gives me a greater vehicle to care for more people, and for that, I am so thankful I get this great honor. I also get the unique honor of leading a staff of people who also love our Airmen.”
The husband and father of five said his hope is to create a ‘dynamic tactical ministry now for the warfighter and family of the future.’
“I want people to be excited about what we are doing and I want our ministry to always be tactical in nature,” Humphrey said. “When I say tactical one pictures ‘boots on the ground.’ I want our ministry to be tactical in the sense that the ministry we produce impacts people right where they are spiritually and emotionally.”
