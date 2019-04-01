Amarillo High’s Andersen selected to play for Team Texas at America’s Showcase

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Jaxen Andersen is a defenseman for the Big Texan Varsity Bulls- that always emphasizes putting the team first.
“I’m a team player more than a selfish, skate-the-puck kind of guy,” explained Andersen.
The son of a former Amarillo Gorillas player, he’s a familiar face in the local hockey community. However, its his own abilities and work ethic that he’s known for.
“Yeah he’s got talent, a lot of our kids have talent honestly," said Varisty Bulls coach Austin Sutter. "But it takes that next step of dedication off the ice, and that’s what Jaxen has above everyone else in our program.”
His dedication has led him to an opportunity to be scouted nationally at the America’s Showcase Tournament in St. Louis on April 11th-15th, where he will be playing for Team Texas.
He’s only the second Amarillo player ever to do so, following the footsteps of last year’s team captain, Vincent Petrey.
“Its two kids now in two years for us. We’re the only program of our size that’s produced any kids to play for that team,” expressed Sutter.
Andersen said he was definitely influenced by Petrey’s success.
“He was a person that I looked up to," said Andersen. "He was somebody who, he always put in the work, he was always at the gym, always doing stuff at home.”
While a national showcase will increase his chances of playing at a higher level, he’s also excited for what it will do for the kids back home.
“Its huge for the program too," Andersen said. "It helps expand the opportunities for the kids below me.”
Andersen has aspirations to play at the level of his hometown Amarillo Bulls one day, and this is his chance to prove that he can.
“I just try and play my game, and try and show that when I play the best that I can, that I would fit somebody’s style and the culture of their team.”
Andersen will be accompanied by his father to St. Louis for the showcase, and any fans that watch from home can do so on Hockey TV on usahockey.hockeytv.com.
