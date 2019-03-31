Vietnam Veterans honored in Texas Panhandle War Memorial Ceremony

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosted a ceremony Sunday to honor all Vietnam Veterans.
Retired Air Force General Robert Dempsey was the guest speaker. General Dempsey is a graduate the U.S. Air Force Academy. His service decorations include the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal with three service stars. In 1993 he retired as a Major General.
Our own Walt Howard and Ali Allison presented the names of those Vietnam Veterans who had passed.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.