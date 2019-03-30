Weather Outlook: Another cold weekend

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - It’s been a chilly day with highs in the 40s.
Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies, light winds, and lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Sunday is looking like another chilly day with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Expect mostly sunny skies and light winds. Rain/snow showers will be possible by late Sunday night, lows in the 30s.
NewsChannel10′s Weather Tracker App is available to download for Apple iOS and Android devices.
You can find the links to download our app here.
For more weather updates watch the Weekend Edition on NewsChannel10 and follow our Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.