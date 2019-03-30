Code Blue Warming Station activated for Saturday night

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Code Blue Warming Station will be activated Saturday evening due to colder weather.
The Code Blue Warming Station will be activated Saturday, March 30 at 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Sunday, March 31, inside the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, 200 S Tyler Street.
Use the entrance on the north side of the building, facing 2nd.
If you know someone who needs a warm place to spend the night call or text 806-414-2243 with a location and a description of the individual. Amarillo Housing First will send a dispatch team to go check on them and offer a ride to the wraming station.
