City extends Amarillo’s cardboard recycling program
March 30, 2019 at 6:01 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 6:05 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo’s cardboard recycling program in partnership with KB Recycling has been extended another 6 months.

After more than 14,000 pounds of cardboard were collected this past holiday season, the city is considering making it a full-time program.

One of its goals is to divert waste from landfills.

The locations for cardboard recycling are:

Amarillo Civic Center, Entrance 8, downtown parking lot

Sam’s Club, 2201 Ross St.

Sam’s Club, 8952 Westgate Parkway

Bentley & Associates, 7148 Bell St.

St. Hyacinth Church, 4500 W. Hills Trail & Amarillo Blvd.

For more information on the program call (806) 378-5219.

