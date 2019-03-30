City extends Amarillo’s cardboard recycling program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo’s cardboard recycling program in partnership with KB Recycling has been extended another 6 months.
After more than 14,000 pounds of cardboard were collected this past holiday season, the city is considering making it a full-time program.
One of its goals is to divert waste from landfills.
The locations for cardboard recycling are:
Amarillo Civic Center, Entrance 8, downtown parking lot
Sam’s Club, 2201 Ross St.
Sam’s Club, 8952 Westgate Parkway
Bentley & Associates, 7148 Bell St.
St. Hyacinth Church, 4500 W. Hills Trail & Amarillo Blvd.
For more information on the program call (806) 378-5219.
