WTAMU nursing students to host health fair

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Nursing students at West Texas A&M University will be hosting their WT Inner-City Nursing Health Fair next Monday.
The biannual health fair, brought in partnership by the nursing department at WT, Heal the City, and Amarillo Project Safe Neighborhood, will include more than 40 local health resources to educate and provide health screenings to those in attendance.
“WT students spend their semester organizing donations, networking with different community resources, as well as gaining hands on learning experience with a variety of individuals in our community,”said Dr. Helen Reyes, department head for nursing and associate professor. “This event helps our community and provides valuable field experience to our students.”
The event facility will be divided into private examination areas for health screenings which include blood sugar, blood pressure, BMI assessments and more. The fair will also offer free haircuts, eye exams, low cost immunizations and a meal for participants.
The health fair will be on Monday, April 1 at Cornerstone Church located at 505 South Tennessee from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
