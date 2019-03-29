WTAMU hosts career development competition for FFA members

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University hosted 19 separate career development competitions with nearly 3,000 Future Farmers of America competitors on Friday.
Students traveled from across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado to participate in the career and development competitions.
“We have 19 different events today and they range all the way from livestock judging, which is our largest event, down to things like entomology, farm business management and things in between,” said Lance Kieth the Department Head of Agricultural Sciences at West Texas A&M University. “So, we have dairy judging, we have horse judging, we have plant and crop type activities. And so once again it is an academic endeavor, but it is also a competition that students really enjoy.”
The competition gave students an opportunity to showcase their knowledge of agriculture.
“We have to identify 25 bugs and answer 25 questions.” said High School junior Sofia Jaramillo. “Know the order, the significance, the mouth part and the common name of the bug.”
Each school created teams to represent their FFA program.
“I am here with just a few other teams from my school that are competing in other events,” said High School sophomore Kendal Hughes. “Cotton is just in one room and you have 50 samples of cotton and you have to judge all 50 samples.”
The competition also allowed WTAMU to showcase its new Agricultural Sciences Complex and welcome potential new buffs.
“For us at WT we want kids to put their foot on campus to see what we have in the Panhandle,” said Kieth. “Our population is sparse, and we have to attract kids from other areas to see what we have to offer. And we are in one of the largest [agriculture] foot prints in the world and our university has the ability to educate kids in the field of agriculture well, if not better than most.”
The university hopes the event will provide insight into how a degree can advance agriculture.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.