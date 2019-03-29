United Supermarkets makes generous donation to Texas Tech vet school

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - United Supermarkets was recognized today after making a $1 million donation to Texas Tech’s School of Veterinary Medicine.
On March 29, the grocery chain was recognized during a reception by Texas Tech University System Chancellor and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center President Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell for their contribution.
“United Supermarkets’ long-standing commitment to our communities and Texas Tech University can’t be overstated,” said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president. “The United Family has contributed generously to many programs at the university and we are grateful they have placed their support behind this important initiative."
United gifted $1 million to the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine saying they recognize the role the vet school will play in ensuring the health of the industry through its efforts to improve veterinary care across the country.
“The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine is critically important to this state and to more than $2.5 billion business we operate in Texas,” said Robert Taylor, CEO of The United Family. “As food distributors, we rely on the production of Texas beef for guests in our 95 stores in Texas and New Mexico. The shortage of veterinarians in rural communities of the Panhandle negatively impacts production in an area where the majority of the beef we distribute is produced. This gift is an investment in the communities we serve and in the future of Texas.:”
The donation will support construction and development of the future vet school in Amarillo, as well as student scholarships and will help revolutionize veterinary services throughout Texas’ agricultural communities.
Construction of two new vet school buildings is expected to cost $89.82 million and so far, more than $90 million has been raised in non-state funds for the project. Texas Tech is also seeking about $17.35 million from the Texas Legislature to help support initial operations.
Construction of the school could begin this year, with students starting the program by 2021.
