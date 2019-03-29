United Supermarkets makes generous donation to Texas Tech vet school

“The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine is critically important to this state and to more than $2.5 billion business we operate in Texas,” said Robert Taylor, CEO of The United Family. “As food distributors, we rely on the production of Texas beef for guests in our 95 stores in Texas and New Mexico. The shortage of veterinarians in rural communities of the Panhandle negatively impacts production in an area where the majority of the beef we distribute is produced. This gift is an investment in the communities we serve and in the future of Texas.:”