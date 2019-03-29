Texas DPS trooper seizes 177 pounds of THC products in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than 177 pounds of THC oil and THC wax on Thursday after a traffic stop in Carson County.
At 2:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County. The vehicle was traveling east on I-40 near Conway and was pulled over for a traffic violation.
The trooper said he found multiple vacuum-sealed bags of THC oil and one bag of THC wax in the vehicle.
Luis Gonzalez, 28, of Missouri, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and was taken to the Carson County Jail.
Officials said the drugs were allegedly being taken from Glendale, California to Kansas City, Missouri.
