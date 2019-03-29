Sitel Group Amarillo location closing

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Sitel Group has announced the closure of the company’s Amarillo location.
According to the company, the operations conducted in Amarillo will be moved to other contact center locations based on client needs and client programs.
The company says they are working with their clients on this timeline.
There are currently nearly 300 employees working at Sitel Amarillo.
According to the company’s website, it provides customer care for a variety of companies from more than 150 offices across the world.
The last day of operations will be June 28, 2019.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.