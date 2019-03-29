Red Raider defense stifles Michigan to advance to Elite 8

ANAHEIM, CA (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s aggressive defense helped the third-seeded Red Raiders pull away from second-seeded Michigan 63-44 and advance to the Elite 8 for the second year in a row.
In a game featuring the top two defensive teams, that proved to hold true as the Red Raiders led 24-16 at the half. That was the lowest first half point total ever in an NCAA Tournament game for the Wolverines.
Tech continued to stretch the lead as a 16-2 run opened up an 18-point lead early in the second half and the Red Raiders never looked back.
After going 0-7 shooting three-pointers in the first two NCAA Tournament games, Davide Moretti got a spark as his family traveled from Italy to Anaheim to watch him play. Moretti was 5-7 from the field, 3-4 from three-point range and 2-2 at the free throw line for 15 points.
Jarrett Culver led the way with 22 points. Matt Mooney added 10 points. Tariq Owens scored 7 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Red Raider defense caused 14 Michigan turnovers while Tech only turned the ball over eight times. Michigan was 1-19 from the three-point line.
The Red Raiders (29-6) advance to the Elite 8 and will play top-seeded Gonzaga (33-3) in the West Regional Final Saturday at 5:09 p.m. Lubbock time in Anaheim.
