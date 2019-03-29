Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum revamping education efforts

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will be receiving $250,000 in lead-off funding from Canyon’s Economic Development Corporation to further education efforts at the museum.
This money is part of a larger $7 million project the museum is seeking funding for.
“The EDC has always been a big supporter of the museum,” said Evelyn Ecker, Executive Director of Canyon Economic Development Corporation. “It’s one of the major attractions that we have in Canyon. It equates to bringing tourists here and the region benefits from it. It’s a source of education for our students that are being exposed to the history of our area.”
The museum will be working with a Senior Design Class at WTAMU to develop a STEAM lab, which will begin to be designed in September of this year.
The museum will also be home to one of forty Challenger Learning Centers in the United States.
“It’s science, technology, engineering, arts and math,” said Buster Ratliff, Development Officer for Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. “It gives us a space where we can do experiments, we can do digs, make a mess, get loud, let the kids have fun, and teach them around our collection that we can’t do in the gallery because we have to be careful with the artifacts. With the STEAM lab, with the classroom, with the Challenger Learning Center, it’s allowing us to meet students, teachers and schools where they’re at with what they have and what they need."
The museum says it hopes this education revamp will redefine the museum as much more than history.
“It allows us to help them make better students and if they’re better students then they’re better when they enter college,” said Ratliff. “If they’re better in college, then they’re better in the workforce. It’s really kind of just creating a symbiotic pipeline from school to the workforce and applying directly to the industries that have built this area. By the time, they’re in the workforce they remember and they’re bringing their kids, so it’s just a continual flow.”
If you’d like to donate to this project, you can contact the museum at 806-651-2244.
