GRAPHIC: Racist graffiti left at Oklahoma Democratic Party, Chickasaw Nation offices

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO/CNN) - Oklahoma law enforcement authorities are trying to figure out who left racist and hateful graffiti all over the state's Democratic Party's headquarters in Oklahoma City.
There were Nazi references, racial slurs and insults to the LGBTQ community spray-painted on the doors and outside the building.
Racist graffiti was also left on a building that houses regional offices for the Chickasaw Nation.
“It is very disheartening to see our building defaced by this type of hateful message which is so out of place for Oklahoma,” said Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby in a Facebook post. “It is important to move past this isolated incident and focus our attention on the important work we do.”
The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.
Police released photos of a woman with spray paint in her hand at a nearby business. They say they’d like to question her.
Many people came together to help clean the graffiti off the sidewalks and walls.
Pam Pollard, the head of Oklahoma’s Republican Party, showed up to condemn the messages of hate.
“Now I want the Oklahomans to know and I want the world to know we stand against this. This has got to stop," she said.
Copyright 2019 KOCO and Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Television Group, Inc., contributed to this report.