Good News with Dave: A Northwest Texas Hospital volunteer doing the most for over 30 years

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - In the gift shop at Northwest Texas Hospital, you can find items to brighten someone’s day. And although there are no windows to the outside in the shop, there’s plenty of sunshine. Betty Beech, a long time auxiliary volunteer, makes certain of that.
“Betty has probably one of the largest hearts of anybody I know. She is always just so interested in how you are doing,” said Wyndella Kelly, program coordinator for Volunteer Services.
“They’re going to find Betty with a big smile on her face, she’s going to ask them about their day, she is going to be interested in their life and what’s going on with them,” said Volunteer Coordinator Sandy Jones.
I told Betty that 32 years is a long time to come in and help, do things, and not get paid for it. So, why does she do it?
“Well, because it’s fun to be here and you meet such lovely people and you make such good friends and it’s just fun to be of service to people. I just love being around people and if you can make them happy then that makes it really worthwhile to be here," said Betty Beech.
There may be many items for sale in the gift shop, but Betty offers love and warmth to her customers at no cost.
“I feel sorry for anyone who comes, has to be here, and of course, we want to help them and show them that somebody else cares,” said Betty.
“Betty is going to make you smile from ear to ear. She’s probably going to make you laugh cause some kooky things that comes out of her mouth. Anytime you are around her, you just can’t help but leave with a smile on your face," said Kelly.
Betty shares how volunteering not only blesses other peoples’ lives but enriches her own at this stage in her life.
“When you’ve been retired, you have a tendency to want to just stay home but to be up and out everyday is really what it’s all about. Just to be out there and to spend time with people, you have to stay active and be out there. Do something for somebody else and that’s what it is all about,” said Betty.
“But she is also going to try and decide what it is you need to buy from the gift shop so, I mean, she’s a salesperson. But she does it in a loving way cause she knows the money that comes from this gift shop goes back to provide services for our patients, our employees, our visitors, so her heart’s in the right place," said Kelly.
Folks coming into the gift shop may think they are purchasing an item to bless someone else, what they don’t realize is that when they meet Betty, they are about to be blessed themselves. Isn’t it great to have people like that around? It’s good news!
