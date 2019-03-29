Court documents: Suspects used BB gun to take $22,000 from Pantex Federal Credit Union

Rodney Harris and Patricia Jones, accused of robbing the Pantex Federal Credit Union (Source: City of Pampa Texas)
PAMPA, TX (KFDA) - A federal indictment filed Thursday says robbers took more than $22,000 from Pantex Federal Credit Union using a BB gun that looked like a real pistol.

The indictment says 49-year-old Rodney Harris went to the credit union on May 1 and 32-year-old Patricia Jones drove him away after he took the money.

Jones told investigators Harris wanted the money to get his car back after it was impounded.

Security video led investigators to the couple, which resulted in their arrest in Amarillo two days later.

Friday, March 1, Pampa Police Department responded in a coordinated effort with the FBI office in Amarillo to a robbery...

