Cooler weekend forecast

It is starting off to be a foggy morning with visibility under a half mail in many locations. A few light showers may be possible throughout the morning as well. Skies will clear throughout the day turning mostly sunny. Temps are mild this morning in the 40′s and 50′s but will stay in the 50′s to our north but still warm in to the 70′s in our south. Thew weekend is still expected to be cooler with highs in the 40′s and 50′s. Overnight lows will drop below freezing over the weekend. A few scattered showers will be possible Friday night and again Sunday night.