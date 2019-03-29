Concerned parents form coalition, call for investigation into AISD’s involvement in Coach Clements resignation

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A group of concerned parents are calling for an outside, independent investigation into the resignation of Amarillo High School’s volleyball coach, Kori Clements.
The Parents for Transparency Coalition formed after a formal complaint was filed to the Texas Education Agency against an Amarillo Independent School District board member.
Within one week, the coalition has added members and is growing daily.
The couple that formed the group says they just want answers for the kids.
In a statement, AISD said:
However, the parents see the statement as another excuse.
“It’s my opinion that the board is using processes and protocols to camouflage this issue,” said Tom Tortoreo, who formed the coalition with his wife Kathy Tortoreo. “This is now law. This is procedure.”
Kathy added on, saying there is no timeline for impropriety.
“My concern is when you have an appearance for impropriety something needs to be investigated,” Kathy said. “There is no timeline for impropriety. If you have a problem within your organization, you need to dig and find out why it is there, and it needs to be fixed.”
The group plans to attend board meetings and talk to board members.
If that is not effective, they will host peaceful protests and a petition drive.
They have contacted a law firm in Philidelphia in regards to the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.