Concerned parents form coalition, call for investigation into AISD’s involvement in Coach Clements resignation

Source: Amarillo ISD
By Cassie Stafford | March 29, 2019 at 4:17 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 4:19 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A group of concerned parents are calling for an outside, independent investigation into the resignation of Amarillo High School’s volleyball coach, Kori Clements.

The Parents for Transparency Coalition formed after a formal complaint was filed to the Texas Education Agency against an Amarillo Independent School District board member.

Within one week, the coalition has added members and is growing daily.

The couple that formed the group says they just want answers for the kids.

In a statement, AISD said:

Amarillo ISD has not received any communication from TEA about the complaint. As outlined in policy, a complaint concerning events that happened in January must have been filed weeks ago to meet procedural deadlines. Though the District doesn’t openly discuss details regarding personnel situations, we appreciate the interest and involvement of our parents and community members who want the best for our children.
However, the parents see the statement as another excuse.

“It’s my opinion that the board is using processes and protocols to camouflage this issue,” said Tom Tortoreo, who formed the coalition with his wife Kathy Tortoreo. “This is now law. This is procedure.”

Kathy added on, saying there is no timeline for impropriety.

“My concern is when you have an appearance for impropriety something needs to be investigated,” Kathy said. “There is no timeline for impropriety. If you have a problem within your organization, you need to dig and find out why it is there, and it needs to be fixed.”

The group plans to attend board meetings and talk to board members.

If that is not effective, they will host peaceful protests and a petition drive.

They have contacted a law firm in Philidelphia in regards to the investigation.

