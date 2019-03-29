City of Farwell under boil water notice

FARWELL, TX (KFDA) - Due to a major water leak in Farwell, the city is now under a boil water notice.
This includes hand washing, face washing, brushing teeth and drinking water.
According to the Parmer County Sheriff’s Office, this will be in effect for 72 hours or until residents receive notice from city officials.
There were repair issues throughout Thursday night, but as of 7:00 a.m., water has been restored to the city.
If you have any questions, call the Parmer County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 481-3303.
