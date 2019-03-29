Childress H.S. students working to bring ‘Ramps Across Texas’

CHILDRESS, TX (KFDA) - The ramp project started more than 10 years ago when a pair of Childress Junior High students were in need of a ramp to board a bus.
Now called ‘Ramps Across Texas’ the project has grown and industrial technology and entrepreneurship students continue to plan, build and install ramps for community members in need.
“We don’t sell them and come get them back when they’re finished and refurbish them, paint them, color coordinate them with the house if we can, and then go back out and place them," said Industrial Technology instructor at Childress H.S. Cliff Johnson. "We’ve had one ramp that’s been placed 8 times.”
Johnson said they’ve built more than 30 ramps, serving the needs of more than 60 disabled residents in the process.
“If somebody requires a ramp that’s the main priority is if someone legitimately needs a ramp then we do anything we can do get them one, get them set up, and take care of them,” he said.
The students are involved in every aspect of the ramp project, starting with speaking with homeowners who need a ramp and measuring where it will go.
“The kids will come back in, they’ll cut the pieces, they’ll measure and cut the pieces, they’ll lay it out,” said Johnson. “We have kids that will come in and can weld. we have kids that learn to weld.”
While students are learning valuable business and trade skills, Johnson believes having students put those skills to work for others teaches a lot more.
“We realized that we were teaching some things that can’t be taught any other way than to get kids involved in giving of themselves, kids become involved in something that’s larger than themselves and just neighbors helping neighbors,” he said.
“I’m learning that it’s good to help people in the community that need your help,” said senior Landon Coke.
“People need ramps,” said senior Kaden Hunter. “People don’t just want to be inside all day. everybody needs a breath of fresh air it just really helps them out.”
One Childress man who received a ramp said it helped him so much he was able to walk within a month of leaving therapy.
“Those boys work hard, they do a great work and it’s been so good for our community,” said Childress resident Bennie Foard.
Johnson plans to visit an agriculture convention in Corpus Christi in July to share wheelchair ramp blueprints and truly bring ‘Ramps Across Texas’.
“I hope it goes state-wide,” said Foard. “It’s a good shop project.”
