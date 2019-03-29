Amarillo Bulls game day parking concerns after Sod Poodles release parking information

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles have released parking information for game days, which has the Amarillo Bulls concerned about what this means for its fans.
Amarillo’s hockey team is in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and play on April 12 and April 13 at the Civic Center.
The Amarillo Sod Poodles will be playing that same weekend and same time at Hodgetown.
As part of the Sod Poodles contract with the City of Amarillo, several lots will be handed over to the team to manage 90 minutes prior to game time.
“Their games are scheduled for the most part to start at 7 p.m. so you’ll see the team managing parking lots at 5:30 p.m.,” said Jared Miller, City Manager for the City of Amarillo.
The Amarillo Bulls say fans tend to park free in those surface parking lots, that they will now have to pay $5 a car for, if it’s a Sod Poodles game day.
“Surface parking is going to be an issue for us,” said Rick Matchett, Vice President-General Manager of the Amarillo Bulls. "That’s where my fans have been parking for the last 9 years for absolutely free. Now, if they should get their late and they can’t park on the street whether it’d be Johnson Street, Grand Street or Buchanan Street., they’re going to try to go to surface parking. "
The Bulls say free parking around the Civic Center is limited.
They’re going to send out information to fans so they know where free and safe parking spaces are located.
“I have a great group of fans and they are passionate about hockey and really more passionate now because we’re in the playoffs,” said Matchett. “Do they want to pay extra? No. They’re already paying for playoff tickets. If they want to go in and have a beverage of their choice and eat a hot dog and have some popcorn, that will take away from what a family can spend because they’re going to spend 'x' amount on parking.”
The hockey team says it plans to continue to be good partners in the community, but are concerned fans are paying money for a game they’re not attending.
The city says those who are at these lots before the Sod Poodles window to manage them, should not have to pay to park.
If you’re a season ticket parking pass holder with the Sod Poodles, you’ll also have some other options than those with just general tickets, including City Hall and the Simms Building.
“The City Hall lot is one of the lots they’ll be managing,” said Miller. “However, there’s no guaranteed amount of parking there. We know how many parking places are there, but if a car is there prior to the time that the team starts managing that lot, they’re not going to pay. They can leave without paying. Anybody that comes in after that managed time begins, they’re going to have to pay. That’s the same with the Simms Building parking lot. That won’t be the case during day games, those lots will continue to be free because that’s necessary for the operation of City Hall and city operations.”
Alongside the City Hall and Simms Municipal Building lot, a north lot, located at 202 South Lincoln Street has 593 available spaces. A central lot, located at 302 South Grant Street has 238 available spaces. An east lot, located at 301 South Grant Street in the Santa Fe Railroad lot has 334 available spaces. You can also park in the city’s parking garage for $7 dollars.
