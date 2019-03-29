Amarillo Bulls game day parking concerns after Sod Poodles release parking information

“The City Hall lot is one of the lots they’ll be managing,” said Miller. “However, there’s no guaranteed amount of parking there. We know how many parking places are there, but if a car is there prior to the time that the team starts managing that lot, they’re not going to pay. They can leave without paying. Anybody that comes in after that managed time begins, they’re going to have to pay. That’s the same with the Simms Building parking lot. That won’t be the case during day games, those lots will continue to be free because that’s necessary for the operation of City Hall and city operations.”