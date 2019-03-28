WTAMU police warn of phone scam

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University Police Department is warning the public of a new phone scam asking for personal information.
The WT Police Department said they have been made aware of a new phone scam where people are claiming to be from the department.
The scammers are telling people they have a warrant or other type of law enforcement issue and are requesting personal information including bank account numbers, name, social security numbers and more. They go one to threaten to arrest the person they’re calling if they do not provide this information.
WT PD said the scammers are spoofing their phone number, so the call appears to be coming from the department.
The police department wants to remind the public that they will not contact anyone over the phone and request personal information.
