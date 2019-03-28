Warm Thursday, cooler weekend

It has been a mild start to the morning with temps in the 50′s and 60′s. A few clouds this morning will clear by late morning turning mostly sunny this afternoon. Temps will warm into the 80′s making it the warmest day since October. Temps will drop into the 60′s on Friday under mostly sunny skies. The weekend will see high temps in the 40′s and 50′s. Winds will be breezy on Saturday with gusts up to 35 mph. Sunday evening into money morning may see a few scattered showers.